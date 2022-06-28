Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $212,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Macerich were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Macerich by 25.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $681,840. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

