Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $219,000 Holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 48,494 shares of company stock worth $392,605. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUND opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.1389 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

