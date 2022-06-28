Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $155,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.