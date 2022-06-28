Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $551,000 Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASO opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

