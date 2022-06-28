Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.09% of Vicarious Surgical worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,560.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,851 shares of company stock worth $307,034 over the last three months.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.