Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $578,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

