Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $230,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NYSE PHM opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

