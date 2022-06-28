Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $47,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

