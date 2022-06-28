Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,502 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. Analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

