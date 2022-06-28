Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $338,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,538.64 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,756.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,476.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.21.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $23.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

