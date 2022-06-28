Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $418,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

