Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $9,224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 991,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,579,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

