Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

