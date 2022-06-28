Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 416 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,541,000 after buying an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after buying an additional 179,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,275,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,239,000 after buying an additional 339,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

