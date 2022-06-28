Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 7,500 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in UWM were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 156,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

UWMC stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

