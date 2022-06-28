Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.