Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,320,346 shares of company stock valued at $915,467,911. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

