Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,200 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.