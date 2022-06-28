Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,380 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coursera were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Nimble Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Coursera by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,947,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,967 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

