Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,524 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $17.63.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.