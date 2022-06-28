Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 268 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 125,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

