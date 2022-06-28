Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 41,200 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $7,369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in GoHealth by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 138,701 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth $3,470,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GoHealth by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoHealth by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

