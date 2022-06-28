Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 550 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,939,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

