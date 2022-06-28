Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 761 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

