Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $222,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

