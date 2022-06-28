Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $459,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

