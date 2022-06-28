Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dropbox by 102.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,668 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,198. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

