Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

