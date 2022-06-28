Sabal Trust CO Sells 15,439 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,439 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

