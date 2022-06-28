Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,332.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,294.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,586.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

