Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,297,000 after purchasing an additional 896,795 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,747,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 446,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 243,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

