SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

