SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 7,273 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 874.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

