SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

