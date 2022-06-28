SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

