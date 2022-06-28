SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 48,843 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 319.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

