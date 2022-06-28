SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 89,545 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,351.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,545 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

