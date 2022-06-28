SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 367.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.26.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

