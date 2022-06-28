SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91.

