Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $223.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.54 and its 200 day moving average is $223.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

