Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

