Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

