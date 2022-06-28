Spire Wealth Management Buys 375 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 150,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

