Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,537 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 28,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,012,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

