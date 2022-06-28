Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.90% of Home Bancorp worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

HBCP opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $290.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.