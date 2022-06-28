Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average of $250.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

