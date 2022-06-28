Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 85.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 22,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

