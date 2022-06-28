Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $3,585,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $466.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

