Spire Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000.

PWV opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

