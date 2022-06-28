Spire Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

